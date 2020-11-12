SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — While fans mourn the loss of longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who died Sunday, many are speculating about who might replace him.

Sacramento native LeVar Burton, known for hosting “Reading Rainbow” and his role on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” is among the top choices for fans.

In just three days, an online petition titled “Make LeVar Burton the next host of Jeopardy!” has amassed nearly 26,000 signatures. Signees wrote that Burton was “born to do that show,” and he “has the same values and respect for education Alex had. He would carry on the proud legacy of Alex Trebek.”

Burton responded to the petition on Twitter Thursday, writing “Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much how I appreciate all y’alls love and support!”

He also wrote, “Of course while I’m very flattered by the petition, my thoughts are definitely with Alex Trebeck’s family and his millions of fans and the devastating loss of this irreplaceable legend.”

Burton was raised in south Sacramento and attended two schools in the Meadowview area, St. Anne’s and Charles Borromeo. Burton went on to become an Emmy and Peabody award-winning actor. He is probably best known for his roles as Kunte Kinte in “Roots” and Geordi La Forge in “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” He has also served as host and executive producer the PBS children’s educational TV show “Reading Rainbow.”

According to the official Jeopardy! Twitter account, Trebek taped shows through December 25, 2020, which will air as scheduled, in his honor.

The show has not yet made any announcements about finding a new host.