SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people were displaced by a fire at their South Sacramento home over the weekend.

A fire was reported just after 9 p.m. on Duryea Drive. Sac Metro firefighters say the fire started in the attic of the home and then spread to the attic.

There were reports of explosions, but firefighters say that can happen when things like car tires increase their pressure and pop.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.

There was another fire in Sacramento earlier in the day. This one was in the Upper Land Park area.

The fire started shortly after 11 a.m. in an apartment living room along Kemble Street, next to the Sacramento Historic City Cemetery.

An investigator was called in due to items found in the living room, fire officials said. No injuries were reported and no other units were affected by the blaze.