Drive-Thru Flu ShotsSac County Public Health and the Kings have come together to host a huge drive-thru flu vaccination clinic.

13 hours ago

Guest Chef at Save MartSave Mart created a program to help support local restaurants that have struggled during the pandemic.

13 hours ago

Acheson Wine CompanyWine and ice cream might seem like a strange pairing, but you never know until you try! Kevin tries some wine floats.

13 hours ago

Teen's Tune -11/7Tina has the tunes and today's category is 80s!

14 hours ago

Sacramento Spice ClassesOnline cooking classes featuring Indian cuisine! Instructor Shakari Arcot offers classes for adults and kids! Tina Macuha spoke with Instructor Shankari live via ZOOM.

14 hours ago