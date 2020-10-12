SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers to help folks who have been impacted by California wildfires.

The organization needs people to work at shelters, deliver meals, transport supplies, and work in health services.

So far this fire season, more than 1,300 volunteers have worked in person and remotely to help Californians affected by wildfires that have burned more than 4 million acres across the state.

While firefighters are gaining containment on fires around the state and some evacuations are being lifted, the Red Cross says support is often provided to evacuees for months following a disaster.

Those interested in becoming a Red Cross volunteer can register at redcross.org/volunteer. Anyone interested in supporting the Red Cross with a financial donation can visit redcross.org/donate