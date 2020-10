Question of the Day 10/9/2020Question of the Day 10/9/2020

14 hours ago

Aloha FridayJordan creates some treats for the return of Aloha Friday!

14 hours ago

Community FeedThe Chinese American Council of Sacramento is holding a different kind of fundraiser to honor outstanding community members.

14 hours ago

Sweet Pea'sA boutique in Vacaville has spiced things up with a pumpkin patch right in front of their store!

14 hours ago

25 Words or LessOne of our own viewers got a chance to be on "25 Words or Less" as a superfan, and Court chats with her about her experience.

14 hours ago