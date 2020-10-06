Bucks For Burns
October 6
Time: 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Cost: FREE
Website: https://bit.ly/3hVIZnp
Scott Leaman Elementary STEAM Academy
1200 Brentford Circle, Lincoln CA.
Website:smles@wpusd.org
Spontaneous
In Select Theaters October 2 and Available
On-Demand October 6
http://www.infinite-giving.com
Instagram @infinitegiving916
Facebook @infinitegiving916
COVID Care Kits – Senior Project
Instagram: katies_senior_project
Facebook: Katie Smith-Induni (I have a personal too it will specify which one is my project one)
GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/covid-care-baskets-for-the-homeless?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
Email for letters: katiesletters2021@gmail.com
R.A.M FARMS INC
716 N. DAUBENBERGER
TURLOCK
(209) 668-2425
Instagram @ram.farms
October 10 — Outdoor, Socially Distanced Retreat
$30 – space is limited.
SWITCH FITNESS
9632 Emerald Oaks Dr Ste K
Elk Grove, CA 95624
Facebook-SwitchFitness
IG-SwitchFitnessEG
SwitchFitness.com
Sacramento Zoo
3930 West Land Park Drive, Sacramento
(916) 808-5888
http://www.saczoo.org
http://www.caff.org
https://3sistersgardens.com/
Paulo Machado Pumpkins
facebook.com/paulomachadopumpkins
youtube.com/c/paulomachadopumpkins
http://www.paulomachadophotography.com
@paulo_machado_pumpkins
Omni Bev. Inc.
https://www.omnibev.com/
S’moresfest
http://www.ymcasuperiorcal.org/smoresfest
When: Saturday, October 10, 2020
Time: Dinner/Dessert/Swag Bag Pick-Up: 4:30pm
Live Stream Show: 7:00pm
Tickets: Purchase Below!
Pick-up Locations:
Sacramento Central YMCA – 2021 W Street, Sacramento, CA 95818
Yolo County YMCA – 1300 College Street, Woodland, CA 95695
Oroville YMCA – 1684 Robinson Street, Oroville, CA 95965
Oak Ridge High School – 1120 Harvard Way, El Dorado Hills, CA 957622
Gold Country YMCA – TBA Grass Valley, CA
$100 VIP Dinner Box (limit 110)
Includes
Gourmet BBQ Box Dinner for 4: Tri-tip, BBQ Chicken, Mac-n-Cheese, Baked Beans with Bacon, Dinner Rolls
Exclusive S’mores Competition Dessert Tasting Box
S’moresfest 2020 Competition Ballot
S’moresfest 2020 Mug (1)
S’moresfest 2020 Tote Bag (1)
At-Home Event Craft Kit
Commemorative Event Program (1)
Link to Live S’moresfest Streaming Event
$50 Exclusive Sacramento S’mores Competition Dessert Box (limit 75)
Includes
Exclusive S’mores Competition Dessert Tasting Box
S’moresfest 2020 Competition Ballot
S’moresfest 2020 Mug (1)
S’moresfest 2020 Tote Bag (1)
At-Home Event Craft Kit
Commemorative Event Program (1)
Link to Live S’moresfest Streaming Event
$25 S’moresfest Swag Bag Only (unlimited)
Includes
S’moresfest 2020 Mug (1)
S’moresfest 2020 Tote Bag (1)
At-Home Event Craft Kit
Commemorative Event Program (1)
Link to Live S’moresfest Streaming Event
FREE S’moresfest Streaming Event Registration Only (unlimited)
Link to Live S’morefest Streaming Event