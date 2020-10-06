Kittens RescueTina shows us how you can rescue kittens that need a home

13 hours ago

Big Pumpkin CarvingLori is with Jack the pumpkin grower and watches him carve the big pumpkin!

13 hours ago

Good Day RewindSee what you missed on today's show

13 hours ago

Virtual Job and Internship FairTina talks with Sac State's Career Center about their Virtual Job and Internship Fair coming up.

13 hours ago

Question of the Day - 10/5Tina has today's question: What arcade game were (or are) you really good at? And then we have a little time to kill until the end of the show...

13 hours ago