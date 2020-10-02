ESCALON (CBS13) — Officers seized more than 450 marijuana plants from an illegal grow operation in Escalon Friday. Now they are searching for two subjects who may be connected to the grow.

In a release, the Escalon Police Department said an officer noticed an open garage door in the 2400 block of Jessica Circle Thursday evening around 10:30 p.m. The officer reportedly went to let the residents know their door was open and noticed a strong marijuana smell coming from inside.

After obtaining a search warrant, the department found “an unsophisticated but elaborate” marijuana grow operation in the residence. They seized more than 450 plants, grow lights and chemicals from the house. In a picture posted to the department’s Facebook page, wires connected to lights and fans can be seen hanging haphazardly above dozens of plants in the crowded room.

Police are now looking for two persons of interest, Graciela Mejia and Gerardo Maldonado.

Anyone with information about Mejia or Maldonado are asked to contact the Escalon Police Department.