Filed Under:NAPA County, Solano County, Yolo County

A Northern California wildfire danger alert accidentally went out to more areas than intended Thursday, causing residents to panic.

On Thursday morning, some residents living Solano and Yolo counties received a message on their phones that read:

“Emergency Alert: Fire danger. Stay Alert. Leave area if you feel unsafe. Follow 1st Responders direction.”

However, the Vacaville Police Department says there is no fire threat to those counties. According to the Solano County Office of Emergency Services, the alert was sent out by Napa County and went to additional counties by mistake.

 