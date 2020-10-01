A Northern California wildfire danger alert accidentally went out to more areas than intended Thursday, causing residents to panic.

On Thursday morning, some residents living Solano and Yolo counties received a message on their phones that read:

“Emergency Alert: Fire danger. Stay Alert. Leave area if you feel unsafe. Follow 1st Responders direction.”

However, the Vacaville Police Department says there is no fire threat to those counties. According to the Solano County Office of Emergency Services, the alert was sent out by Napa County and went to additional counties by mistake.

Napa County sent a wireless emergency alert advising of extreme fire danger. This message was not intended for Solano County residents. There are no active fires burning in Solano County and no evacuation orders. Please share. — SolanoOES (@SolanoOES) October 1, 2020

There are no active fires in Fairfield@CountyofNapa sent a wireless emergency alert advising of extreme fire danger. This message was not intended for Solano County residents. There are no active fires burning in Solano County and no evacuation orders. Please share. pic.twitter.com/NtQz8v1hqW — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) October 1, 2020

THERE IS NO ACTIVE FIRE THREAT IN VACAVILLE. Recent wireless alert was designed to reach those in currently affected Napa/Sonoma county areas. #vacapd pic.twitter.com/KRvkOb6Fwh — Vacaville Police (@VacavillePolice) October 1, 2020