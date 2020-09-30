EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A pair of German Shepherds abandoned by their owners in the mountains off Highway 50 are recovering tonight after a rescue mission by the El Dorado County Animal Services Office.

The two dogs were dumped near Bridal Veil Falls on a steep mountainside that made finding them and helping them difficult. The dogs were able to survive for at least two weeks on their own before animal control officers put together a creative plan to capture them.

“Well, it was monumental,” El Dorado County Animal Services Chief Henry Brzezinski said.

After initially being spotted, the dogs would retreat into the wilderness when animal control officers first tried to help them. So Animal Control Officer Ashley Bragg created a giant metal cage with a trap door called a “missy trap,” and a remote camera to watch and wait for the dogs to enter.

“[Using the camera gave] the ability for us to see after hours instead of sitting out there all night long,” Bragg said.

Bragg could watch videos live on her camera. She showed a video recording to CBS13.

READ: Momo Returns Home: Dog Stolen With Van In East Sacramento Finds Way Back Home

“So you see him sniffing around outside the trap, not fully trusting the trap yet,” Bragg said.

Finding the right combination of food to coax the two inside the cage was not easy.

“We tried everything from hanging t-bone steaks all the way to what caught them was some cat food and some liver pate, with a little bit of dry dog food mixed in it,” Bragg said.

Rescue relief. And now recovery in progress.

Get our news app: Download the updated CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

“It boggles my mind, to see people abandon animals, just dump them,” Chief Brzezinski said.

Two lovable buddies left on the side of a mountain, saved by dogged determination. El Dorado County Animal Services wants to put another 20 pounds back on each dog before they adopt them out together. They are seeking any witnesses who may know who left the dogs there, to begin with.