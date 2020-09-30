ESCALON (CBS13) — A man accused of placing a camera in front of a woman’s bathroom was arrested after accidentally recording himself.

Escalon police say Justin Johnson stole a GoPro, a gun and a Petcube camera from a home on Sunday. The stolen GoPro was found outside the bathroom window a few days later.

When officers reviewed the footage, they saw the alleged thief wearing “distinct articles of clothing.” Officers identified Johnson as the suspect and with a search warrant, located the stolen Petcube camera from his residence. He was arrested and booked in the San Joaquin County Jail.

Johnson faces charges of burglary, peeping and petty theft. He is being held on $160,000 bail.