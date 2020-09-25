STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two women were targeted by robbers while at their home in Stockton on Thursday night, say police.

Around 10:10 p.m., two women, ages 27 and 24, were at their residence in the 8700 Block of Antonio Way when they heard knocking at the front door, according to a Stockton Police Department report.

They went to see who it was when they heard someone trying to get into the residence through the back sliding glass door.

The women say they went into the bedroom and heard a gunshot and glass breaking. They say they saw suspects, two unidentified men, inside the residence.

The men stole some items and ran away.