AUBURN (CBS13) – A recent traffic stop in Placer County resulted in the arrest of a felon on drugs and gun charges.

On Wednesday just after midnight, a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a car for undisclosed reasons along Auburn Ravine Road and Oak Tree Drive, in Auburn. During the stop, the deputy reportedly found out the driver was on searchable probation, and the passenger, 37-year old Bobbie Joe Gorham of Ione, was a convicted felon, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Department statement.

The deputy searched the vehicle and reportedly found a handgun with the serial number scratched off in the center console, and a plastic bag containing a burnt metal spoon, metal syringes, cotton balls, Narcan, and black tar heroin.

Gorham was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, obliteration of identification marks on the handgun, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.