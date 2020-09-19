SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento mourned the loss of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a candlelight vigil in downtown on Saturday night.

They remembered the life she led and the legacy she leaves behind.

What looked to be 200 people showed their support at both the Capitol and the Sacramento County Courthouse to make sure they could be a part of a local tribute to the honorable Justice Ginsburg.

The message from all in attendance was that Ginsburg was a woman who will be sorely missed.

Councilmember Angelique Ashby spoke on the inspiration Ginsburg had on her own career. Mayor Darrell Steinberg championed Ginsburg on her strides for women’s rights and equality across the board.

Those who showed with candles in hand said this is a great loss for our country and say they’ll remember her for her dignity.

Her legacy is one, they say, is unmatched.

“I’m at an age where I remember applying for a credit card and being denied because I didn’t have a husband to co-sign for me,” said Janice Kerns, of Sacramento. “It’s some of those basic rights we take for granted nowadays.”

“We need to honor what she left for us and to pick up the legacy she’s left us with,” Blaine Whitefeather said.

The call from many — including Steinberg — was to continue the work she left behind.

At the Capitol, signs remain in her honor. All eyes are now on the decision of when her replacement will be chosen and who that may be.