STOCKTON (CBS13) – Three people were injured after a World War II-era plane crashed in Stockton on Saturday evening, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the plane crashed at around 7:30 p.m. into an irrigation ditch in an open field in the area of Roberts Road and Muller Road.

stockton plane crash (credit: Stanislaus County Sheriff\'s Office)

stockton plane crash 2 (credit: Stanislaus County Sheriff\'s Office)

stockton plane crash 3 (credit: Stanislaus County Sheriff\'s Office)

stockton plane crash 4 (credit: Stanislaus County Sheriff\'s Office)

Two of the three people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies. The other person did not need hospital treatment.

Investigators said the cause of the crash was a mechanical failure.

Deputies on the scene advised residents to avoid the area.