TAHOE (CBS13) — There’s some good news for those looking to get outside this weekend. The Tahoe National Forest is reopening after nearly two weeks.

The forest will officially open back up at 8 a.m. Saturday, but camping outside of the campgrounds, target shooting, and c campfires of any kind are not allowed. Officials said most campgrounds will remain closed through this weekend.

Tahoe National Forest, along with every other national forest in California, has been closed for nearly two weeks because of fire danger.

READ: Two-Week Closure Of Highway 50 Over Echo Summit Starts Friday Morning

You can check the USDA Forest Service website for the latest information on closures.