PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) — A new mandatory evacuation order has been given due to the North Complex Fire in Plumas County.

The sheriff’s office says the community of Meadow Valley needs to leave the area immediately. Emergency personnel are going to door to door to notify people to get out. Officials say the evacuation orders were issued as a precaution in case the fire moves towards the community’s direction.

Springs of Hope Church at 59 Bell Lane in Quincy is being set up as an evacuation center.

While the firefighters have been getting a better handle of California’s wildfires as more favorable weather conditions moved in this week, the danger from the incidents remain.

Mandatory evacuation orders still remain in effect for La Porte and Bucks Lake in Plumas County as well.

Several other evacuation advisories are also in effect. Residents should check the sheriff’s office for more information.

According to Cal Fire, the North Complex Fire has burned a total of 280,775 acres and is 36 percent contained.