SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — A fire erupted near Highway 12 and Webster Road just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters say the wind was driving the flames toward Old Suisun City. Thankfully, firefighters were able to get the flames under control, mitigating the threat toward the city.

Crews remained on the scene mopping up the fire Thursday night.

The Suisun City Fire Department says an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

No injuries were reported in this fire.