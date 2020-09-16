TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A beatdown over a burrito at a mobile home community sent one man to the hospital and the other to jail.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, 38-year-old Andrew Watkins, began arguing with the alleged victim over a burrito and then hit the victim over the head with a baseball bat.

According to the sheriff’s office, the dispatch center received multiple calls from people at Twin Pines Mobile Home Park about the victim bleeding from his head outside a trailer.

Watkins ran from the scene immediately after the altercation but was later picked up by deputies at the Black Oak Casino.

He’s facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and battery with serious bodily injury.