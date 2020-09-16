SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A student at a San Juan Unified school program has tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced Wednesday.

Officials say the child attended one of Howe Avenue Elementary’s Discovery Club groups.

According to a release from the district, the student was last on campus Sept. 9. Students and staff who may have been exposed will be notified.

In the meantime, other students and staff are being asked to quarantine. The Discovery Club class will be closed through at least Sept. 24, and the site will be sanitized.

SJUSD said the Discovery Club used several strategies to reduce the likelihood of spreading COVID-19 including face masks, increased cleaning, encouraged frequent hand washing, and minimizing the number of students or staff who interact with each other.