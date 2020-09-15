SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A state leader squared off with President Trump over climate change Monday during a briefing at McClellan Park.

One day after the tense exchange during a wildfire briefing, California’s Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot says he’s glad it hit a nerve.

“I think dialogue is always a good night,” Crowfoot said.

Even if the dialogue ended with an “agree to disagree,” Crowfoot says he’s grateful for his climate change clash with President Trump. The exchange went as follows:

Wade Crowfoot: “If we ignore that science and sort of put our head in the sand, and think it’s all about vegetation management, we’re not going to succeed together protecting Californians.” President Trump: “It’ll start getting cooler. You just watch.” Wade Crowfoot: “I wish science agreed with you.” President Trump: “I don’t think science knows, actually.”

Crowfoot said he was surprised by what President Trump said about science.

“We conveyed respect to the office of the Presidency, but we also called it like we see it,” Crowfoot said.

Shortly after Monday’s wildfire meeting, Secretary Crowfoot tweeted: “It actually won’t get cooler Mr. President. #ClimateChangeIsReal”

“The governor made it clear that we were going to bring up climate change because it was a really important factor that’s driving these unprecedented, catastrophic fires, and so we did that – and no, I absolutely have no regrets,” Crowfoot said.

Secretary Crowfoot said his job is to steward natural resources, and he wanted to make a case to the president that the federal government needs to increase its investment, given how severe the state’s wildfires have become.

“It’s a platform I didn’t expect in my wildest dreams,” Crowfoot said. “I was appreciative that he sat down and gave us an opportunity to share our perspective.”

While their exchange has gone viral, Crowfoot maintains that was never his intention, and remains humbled by the opportunity to sit down with the commander in chief.

Outside the White House Tuesday, Trump told reporters he thinks Gov. Newsom agrees with him about forest management.