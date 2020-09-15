SACRAMENTO (CBS) – California ranked among the top 10 states in U.S. with the most COVID-19 restrictions, according to a WalletHub study.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 key metrics, including whether restaurants have reopened to whether the state has required face masks in public and workplace temperature screenings.

According to the study, California was No. 2 on the list with the most restrictions during the pandemic and No. 1 in the continental U.S.

In July, Governor Newsom ordered the closure of indoor businesses across the state, including restaurants, bars, wineries, movie theaters, zoos, and museums as coronavirus cases continued to surge.

Newsom also imposed more stringent restrictions in 30 counties, including Los Angeles, Napa, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura.

The state now tops the nation with 765,994 positive cases, There have been a total of 14,472 deaths in California so far blamed on the virus.

Arizona was No. 5 on the list and Oregon was No. 8.

Overall, Hawaii was the state with the most restrictions and South Dakota had the least restrictions.

