TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – An FBI tip regarding murder for hire led to a woman’s arrest in Tuolumne County, authorities said on Sunday.

Heidi Butler, 38, of Sonora, was arrested Friday evening at her home and faces charges for solicitation to commit murder, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the tip and further investigation led to a search warrant of Butler’s home, where she was taken into custody.

Authorities said no further details could be released due to the “sensitive nature of the case and concern for victim confidentiality.”