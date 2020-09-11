SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New dashcam video shows Sacramento police officers surrounded and attacked at a sideshow.

A hostile crowd can be seen throwing rocks and fireworks during the incident on August 30th. Officers said this happened at the intersection of Rio Linda Blvd and Eleanor Avenue in North Sacramento. Protests were also going on in downtown Sacramento at the time.

“They were met with a pretty hostile crowd throwing objects at the vehicles Including fireworks. [They were] kicking the vehicles, taunting officers,” said Karl Chan, a spokesperson for Sacramento Police Department.

As police monitored the mob from above in a helicopter, they were bombarded with a laser.

“Those are extremely dangerous in and of themselves but lasers can blind anybody and are known to cause permanent eye damage,” Chan said.

Chan said officers made three arrests in this incident and there’s another sideshow planned this weekend. The Sacramento Police Department said these sideshows are getting worse in Sacramento and the Bay Area. Each one filled with danger at every turn.

“You have people that are in the roadway. You have people that are extremely close to vehicles that are doing donuts in the roadway and sometimes they can lose control and go into the crowd,” Chan said.

Many departments are cracking down hard. Earlier this year, Stockton Police issued 70 citations and towed 24 cars that were involved in a sideshow in the middle of a Lowe’s parking lot.

Officers call it a dangerous diversion, that could result in criminal charges even if you’re just watching.