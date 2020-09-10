SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The moment of impact in a deadly crash involving 11 vehicles along Interstate 5 near Florin Road was caught on video.

California Highway Patrol said, Tuesday evening, a big rig failed to slow down as it approached slower traffic crashing into 10 other vehicles. Officials say a 39-year-old Elk Grove man in a Chrysler 300 was killed in the crash.

Two other people were transported from the scene with minor injuries, CHP said.

Officials do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

CHP says the big rig tipped over, blocking all southbound lanes. Traffic was diverted to Florin Road as officials cleaned up the scene.

Traffic was backed up for a couple of miles on southbound I-5. The road reopened just after 10 p.m.

On Thursday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Joel David Broussard.