PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Poor air quality due to smoke from the Fork Fire has prompted Placer County officials to issue an air-quality advisory.

Yuck! An air quality advisory is now in place in #PlacerCounty through at least Friday, Sept. 11. Find tips to reduce your smoke exposure: https://t.co/5NZds8twQC pic.twitter.com/2iThMwLFrJ — Placer County (@PlacerCA) September 8, 2020

The smoke drifting into Placer County is from the Fork Fire, which is burning in the area of South Fork Road and Trail View, northeast of Pollock Pines in El Dorado County, Cal Fire says. The fire is estimated to be over 400 acres and is moving towards the area of the 2014 King Fire.

Placer County Sheriff’s deputies have evacuated Hell Hole reservoir/campground,French Meadows reservoir/campground&Oxbow reservoir/campground, as precautionary measure. All Tahoe National Forest campgrounds are shut down due to #ForkFire .Rubicon Trail also shutdown to traffic pic.twitter.com/jEG7ep6GE5 — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) September 8, 2020

Placer County Sheriff’s deputies have evacuated Hell Hole Reservoir and campground, French Meadows Reservoir and campground, and Oxbow Reservoir and campground, as a precautionary measure. All Tahoe National Forest campgrounds are also closed. Rubicon Trail is also closed to traffic.

The advisory runs through at least Friday, Sept. 11.