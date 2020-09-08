SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police have released bodycam video of an officer-involved shooting that ended with the death of a man wanted for allegedly shooting at a police officer.

On August 4, 2020, police received reports of a disturbance in the 1200 block of Rivera Drive in North Sacramento. The suspect, Albert Wheeler, was said to be armed with a gun and threatened to commit suicide, according to a police department statement. Police responded to the scene and were pursuing Wheeler. A police department sergeant was also on the scene to check on the reporting party when Wheeler allegedly drove by and shot at the officer’s vehicle twice.

Nearly a month later on September 1, police detectives learned that Wheeler was in a residence in the 500 block of Wisconsin Avenue. Officers, SWAT units, and crisis negotiators came to the scene, say police. They evacuated nearby residences and made contact with Wheeler who said he wasn’t going back to prison.

Police say in-car video reportedly shows Wheeler running towards an officer near the perimeter of the standoff and pointed his gun at him. A police K9 officer was sent towards Wheeler. The officer fired his rifle at Wheeler, then fell down, got back up, and shot once more towards Wheeler, who was still pointing his gun towards the officer, according to police.

Wheeler was hit by gunfire. Police approached him and rendered first aid until Sacramento Fire Department firefighters took over. Wheeler was pronounced dead on the scene.

Video released Tuesday reportedly shows a compilation of clips including

Wheeler allegedly shooting at the officer’s vehicle from a pickup truck, and the moments leading up to Wheeler’s death.

You can see the video here. Warning, it contains graphic content.

This incident is still under investigation.