MODESTO (CBS13) — Investigators have arrested a man and a woman suspected in a deadly Modesto hit-and-run earlier in the week.

Modesto police say, Tuesday night, a man trying to cross L Street near 8th Street was struck by a pickup truck. The driver took off before officers arrived and the man – now identified as 42-year-old Modesto resident Patrick McHaley – died from his injuries.

After sending out a plea for help in identifying the suspect, investigators were tipped off by an alert citizen on Thursday about a vehicle possibly linked to the crime being seen in the Enslen area.

Investigators soon verified that the truck was indeed the one involved in the hit-and-run. Detectives identified 67-year-old Paul Muratore has the person who was driving.

Muratore has since been arrested and is facing charges of vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run, among other charges.

A woman, 61-year-old Lori Jardine, was also arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting Muratore.

Detectives say they still want to talk to the driver of a silver 2006-2010 Dodge Charger that was seen following Muratore right after the hit-and-run.