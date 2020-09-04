NAPA COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are reminding people that Lake Berryessa remains closed this Labor Day weekend.

All day-use areas, boat launches and concession operated sites at the lake are closed.

The area was damaged in the LNU Lightning Complex Fire. Notably, the Markley Cove Marina saw extensive damage – with several boats that were docked there catching fire and sinking.

Crews have been working to clean up the possible pollution threat.

Other workers are also still removing trees, clearing roads, installing replacement utility polls and installing power lines.

People are urged to avoid the area and respect the closure order for the time being.