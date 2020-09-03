SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento County school district is rolling out an ambitious testing system that’s saliva-based.

Twin Rivers Unified began testing essential employees who don’t have any coronavirus symptoms. The district says with 27,000 students and staff expected back on campus at some point, they want to make sure they can quickly identify any positive cases.

The FDA-approved tests will be free and only take a few minutes. So far, the district has ordered 10,000 test kits.

Admin is also working to identify high-risk groups among students and staff, so they will minimize the spread of the virus.

The district started the school year on Aug. 18 with full distance learning.