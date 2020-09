DJ YoungJust becuase we're in a pandemic doesn't mean you have to quit dancing! Julissa met a teen DJ who's keeping the party going!

9 hours ago

Question of the Day 9/2/2020

15 hours ago

FreeBand Sanitizing BraceletYou can now fight germs anywhere, anytime, with a unique hand-sanitizing bracelet. Tina talks with the creators of FreeBand.

15 hours ago

Local Tour De France RiderHard work has paid off for a local cyclist, Neilson Powless, who's competing in the Tour De France. Julissa joins his parents as they watch today's leg of the race.

15 hours ago

FunboothCelebrate the back to school season with a unique and customized picture! Lori has a look at a Funbooth.

15 hours ago