NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man dead at a North Highlands motel on Wednesday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Americas Best Value Inn in the 4600 block of Watt Avenue just after 9:45 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. Deputies soon found that a 36-year-old man had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Medics soon rushed the man to a nearby hospital but he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives have now taken over the investigation. They believe the shooting was targeted, but no motive nor any possible suspect has been identified yet.

The man’s name has not been released at this point.