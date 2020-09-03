STOCKTON (CBS13) — As college students are adjusting to the new school year, some are locked in leases for empty apartments.

Jayde Cayenne of Stockton says three months into last school year, her landlord near CSU Fullerton kept sending emails saying rent for this school year would go up if she didn’t lock in a lease then. She did, extending it through next July, but now she’s distance learning from Stockton and is on the hook for more than $3,000 for an apartment she isn’t using.

“If I have to pay this lease it would leave me with absolutely nothing,” she said.

The management company tells us they won’t let her out of the lease but agreed to slide it to start in October, but CSU Fullerton says there will be no in-person class until at least next year.

Here’s some advice for college students stuck in leases for their empty apartments: