STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot in Stockton late Wednesday night.

Stockton police say, just before 11 p.m., the teen was with some friends along the 5600 block of Kermit Lane when the suspects drove up and opened fire.

The teen was shot and rushed to the hospital, but he was soon pronounced dead. Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation.

No motive has been identified for the shooting and no suspect information has been released at this point.

The teen’s name has not been released.