STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers seized about 1,000 ecstasy pills from a suspect after a traffic stop in Stockton late Tuesday night, police say.

The suspect was pulled over just before 11 p.m. near Eight Mile Road and Trinity Parkway.

Exactly why officers pulled the suspect over is unclear, but the vehicle was soon searched.

Police soon discovered about 1,000 ecstasy pills and a handgun inside.

One man, 24-year-old Kevin Chhin, has been arrested and is facing narcotics and weapons charges.