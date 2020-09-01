NATOMAS (CBS13) — A suspect was shot and killed by Sacramento police after a standoff Tuesday evening in the Northgate area of Sacramento, officials say.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Wisconsin Ave. Police spokesperson Sgt. Sabrina Briggs said the suspect, who was not identified, was wanted for attempted homicide on an officer.

Officers reportedly found the suspect around 4 pm. in a residence on Wisconsin Avenue with several other people. SWAT and crisis negotiators responded to the scene and were able to get the other people out of the home, police said. After negotiating with the suspect for several hours, police say he exited the residence out the back and tried to hop a fence.

Police say the suspect was armed with a firearm but are not saying if the suspect threatened officers with the weapon. At least one officer fired their weapon at the suspect.

According to police, after the suspect was shot, officers immediately started first aid. Firefighters took over life-saving efforts but pronounced the suspect dead at the scene.

No officers were injured, police said. Northgate Blvd. at Wisconsin Ave. was closed as police investigated the shooting.

A police spokesperson said more details will be released later Tuesday. The department has not released any details about when the attempted homicide on an officer occurred.

BREAKING: large police presence at Northgate and Wisconsin at the Mobile gas station in Sacramento. We are working to learn more about what happened. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/7mGS9f0HAC — Velena Jones (@velenajones) September 2, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.