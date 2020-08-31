SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities have identified the man killed in a North Sacramento shooting that also left three other people hurt last week.

Back on Aug. 24, Sacramento police said officers responded to the 1200 block of Helena Avenue around 1 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired. At the scene, four men who had been shot were found.

One man was soon pronounced dead at the scene. The other three were taken to the hospital and were expected to survive.

On Monday, the man killed in the shooting was identified as 27-year-old Citrus Heights resident Alex Cardona.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation.

No other information about the incident has been released at this point.