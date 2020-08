Friday Dance Party - 8/28Let's Dance (and for the guys in the studio, shiver) our way into the weekend with the Friday Dance Party! Have a great weekend and watch Good Day this weekend, 7 to 11am!

15 hours ago

Question of the Day - 8/28Court has today's Question of the Day: "What do YOU order off of the Happy Hour Menu?"

15 hours ago

Harvest Home Sanctuary - Fire PigsHarvest Home Sanctuary in Stockton is the new home for some pigs rescued from fire zones. Cody is talking with Christine Morrissey from Harvest Home to talk about how they're adjusting to their new, temporary home.

15 hours ago

Virtual Painting Class with David Garibaldi!If you're looking for a different way to spend your Saturday Night, look no further! Local artist and icon David Garibaldi is hosting virtual painting classes, Julissa joins him for a preview, and she tries (tries) to paint!

15 hours ago

Polanco Cantina is Back!A popular Downtown Commons restaurant is back open for business today. Ashley Williams is at Polanco Cantina to re-introduce us!

15 hours ago