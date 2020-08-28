SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are vowing to stop and prosecute the people behind the unrest that took place in Downtown Sacramento on Thursday night after demonstrations over the police shooting of Wisconsin man Jacob Blake.

Crews were boarding up windows and cleaning up broken glass outside the Sacramento County district attorney’s office overnight.

The building was one of the hardest hit during Thursday night’s demonstrations. Sacramento police say the crowd dispersed around 11 p.m. – but not before causing significant damage throughout downtown.

Demonstrators broke windows, spray painted government buildings and set fires as they walked from Cesar Chavez Plaza to the State Capitol building and back.

More damage – this time at the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department downtown. pic.twitter.com/mo4g0SIjzy — Heather Janssen (@Heather_Janssen) August 28, 2020

It appears the vandals mostly hit government buildings, including a sheriff’s building.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert had harsh words for group who appeared to be behind the destruction.

“The Sacramento District Attorney’s Office was targeted last night by a domestic terrorist and anarchist organization- Sacramento Antifa. This attack was planned,” Schubert wrote in a statement on Friday.

“These anarchists have waged attacks across this country, in major urban cities, including Portland, Seattle and Denver. Their tactics are rooted in organized violence and terror,” Schubert continued.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said his department had reached out to the California Office of Emergency Services and has requested help from the National Guard.

“It’s been one day and I’m already over it,” Jones said at a Friday press conference where he too excoriated Antifa for the destruction.

Speaking on what the Sheriff calls an Antifa group that organized the later event last night: “They are well organized, well funded…use coordinated tactics to maximize destruction. They must be stopped.” @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/DNYj0yQPoe — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) August 28, 2020

J.U.I.C.E. – a local group standing in solidarity with Kenosha, Wisconsin – held a peaceful march through downtown on Thursday. While marching towards the State Capitol, the group ran into Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who was having dinner nearby.

“You say one thing, but your actions and then when you go behind closed doors is something totally different,” Nehemiah Johnson from J.U.I.C.E. was heard telling Steinberg.

“That’s not true,” Steinberg replied.

Earlier in the day, the mayor released a statement saying the city was expecting two protests on Thursday. He pleaded with demonstrators to not vandalize or destroy Sacramento businesses.

“My reaction is that I have great respect for people who are willing to come out to the streets peacefully,” Steinberg said.

Police said no arrests were made on Thursday night, but detectives will be following up on reports of vandalism.