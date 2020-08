Teacher Heading Back To Manteca School Campus Says 'Safety Should Be Priority'Negotiations between the Manteca Educators' Association and the Manteca Unified School District hit a wall as district officials held steadfast to the idea that teachers should do distance learning from their empty classrooms.

8 hours ago

15 hours ago

Wise Villa WineryA local vinyard has struck gold with their delicious wines. Julissa went to Wise Villa Winery for a look at their award-winning options.

15 hours ago

Vacaville DonationsWestern Ranch and Pet Supply is helping those that were affected by recent fires. Dina checks out their giant donation drive in Vacaville.

16 hours ago

National Dog DayToday is national dog day, which means there's no better time to celebrate your furry friend! Lori hangs out in Elk Grove with more.

16 hours ago