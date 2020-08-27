SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – A Lake Tahoe boater is still missing after he disappeared while swimming during a trip with friends on Tuesday.

On Tuesday at 5 p.m., South Lake Tahoe received word that a sailboat had picked up two people, but the third was missing.

The three had rented a boat earlier in the day from Tahoe Keys Marina and were near the boat near Lily Beach when they were separated from the boat due to wind and currents. The two people who were rescued were wearing lifejackets, but the missing boater, 25-year-old Ian Morlang of Gilroy, was not. He reportedly went under the water and never resurfaced.

Searchers looked for Morlang until sunset on Tuesday, then again Wednesday. The search continues again Thursday.