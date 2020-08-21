SACRAMENTO (AP) – A former California police officer dubbed the Golden State Killer told victims Friday he was “truly sorry” before he was sentenced to multiple life prison sentences for a decade-long string of rapes and murders that terrorized a wide swath of the state.

Joseph James DeAngelo, 74, pleaded guilty in June to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges under a plea deal that avoided a possible death sentence.

The punishment imposed by Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman means DeAngelo will die in prison for the crimes committed between 1975 and 1986.

“When a person commits monstrous acts, they need to be locked away so they can never harm an innocent person,” the judge said.

IN PHOTOS: Joseph DeAngelo Faces His Victims

Joseph James DeAngelo, Jr., (C) speaks at his sentencing hearing held in Sacramento, California, on August 21, 2020. - DeAngelo, a former policeman dubbed the \"Golden State Killer,\" apologized to his victims as he was handed multiple life sentences for a brutal decade-long crime spree that terrorized California. DeAngelo, 74, who confessed to 13 murders and dozens of rapes in the 1970s and 1980s under a deal to avoid the death penalty, sat impassively behind a face mask in the Sacramento courtroom as his sadistic crimes were listed. (Photo by Santiago Mejia / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SANTIAGO MEJIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Joseph James DeAngelo, Jr., (C) sits with public defenders Joseph Cress (L) and Diane Howard at his sentencing hearing held in Sacramento, California, on August 21, 2020. - DeAngelo, a former policeman dubbed the \"Golden State Killer,\" apologized to his victims as he was handed multiple life sentences for a brutal decade-long crime spree that terrorized California. DeAngelo, 74, who confessed to 13 murders and dozens of rapes in the 1970s and 1980s under a deal to avoid the death penalty, sat impassively behind a face mask in the Sacramento courtroom as his sadistic crimes were listed. (Photo by Santiago Mejia / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SANTIAGO MEJIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

DeAngelo also publicly admitted dozens more sexual assaults for which the statute of limitations had expired. Prosecutors called the scale of the violence “simply staggering,” encompassing 87 victims at 53 crime scenes spanning 11 California counties.

Before sentencing, DeAngelo rose from a wheelchair, took off his mask and said to the court: “I listened to all your statements, each one of them, and I’m truly sorry for everyone I’ve hurt.”

Applause erupted when DeAngelo was remanded to the custody of sheriff’s officials for transfer to the state prison system.

“The defendant deserves no mercy,” the judge said.

Sacramento DA Anne Marie Schubert shows videos of DeAngelo in his jail cell, exercising (discrediting the idea he was a frail old man) and covering the lights (as he did in so many crimes). "He has and always will be a sociopath in action."@CBSSacramento @KPIXtv #EAR pic.twitter.com/E6anHMouyV — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) August 21, 2020

Bowman sentenced DeAngelo in a university ballroom large enough to hold all the survivors and family members of victims. The sentencing followed an extraordinary three-day hearings in which they told in excruciating detail how he had upended their lives.

DeAngelo sat silently through those hearings, expressionless in a wheelchair that prosecutors contended is a prop to hide his still vigorous health.

He eluded capture for four decades until investigators used a new form of DNA tracking to unmask and arrest him in 2018.

One of six prosecutors who spoke before the sentencing, Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward, said the outcome of the case offered hope to victims of long unsolved crimes.

DA for Orange County: talks about victims who never had their first wedding anniversaries, victims who never became mothers and fathers. Natural things we all live for, taken. Memories never made. “This beast deserves the ultimate punishment of death” @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/GfxLQRSxZ2 — Anna Giles (@AnnaGilesTV) August 21, 2020

“As science and technology evolve, the space for evil like this to operate within gets smaller and smaller. Simply put, the DNA will never forget,” Ward said.

Prosecutors initially sought the death penalty but settled for a life term given California’s moratorium on executions, the coronavirus pandemic and the advancing age of DeAngelo, his victim, and witnesses they needed to make their case.

Bowman sentenced DeAngelo under a plea deal that called for 11 consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole, plus 15 life terms with the possibility of parole and eight years for other enhancements.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press.