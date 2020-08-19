Menu
Pet of the Week - 8/20
The Sacramento SPCA joins Court to show us the Pet of the Week! Meet Buffy!
5 minutes ago
PG&E Troubleman Dies While Helping First Responders In LNU Lightning Complex Fire
A PG&E troubleman has died in the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, officials confirmed on Thursday.
4 hours ago
Bay Area Exodus
A new report from Zillow says the pandemic has led to an exodus from San Francisco that will have a big effect on the housing market here in Sacramento. Zillow economist Jeff Tucker tells us more.
4 hours ago
Healthy Headlines 8/20/2020
Healthy Headlines 8/20/2020
5 hours ago
5am Club Member of the Day
Dee and Dan
5 hours ago
Wednesday's Show Info (8/19/20)
Tuesday's Show Info (8/18/20)
Monday's Show Info (8/17/20)
Sunday's Show Info (8/15/20)
Saturday's Show Info (8/15/20)
Police: Man Threatened Employee, Claimed To Have Gun In Sonora
August 19, 2020 at 9:50 pm
Sonora News
Tuolumne County News