Pet of the Week - 8/20The Sacramento SPCA joins Court to show us the Pet of the Week! Meet Buffy!

5 minutes ago

PG&E Troubleman Dies While Helping First Responders In LNU Lightning Complex FireA PG&E troubleman has died in the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, officials confirmed on Thursday.

4 hours ago

Bay Area ExodusA new report from Zillow says the pandemic has led to an exodus from San Francisco that will have a big effect on the housing market here in Sacramento. Zillow economist Jeff Tucker tells us more.

4 hours ago

Healthy Headlines 8/20/2020Healthy Headlines 8/20/2020

5 hours ago

5am Club Member of the DayDee and Dan

5 hours ago