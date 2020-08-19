NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Officials in Nevada County downgraded some evacuation orders to warnings Wednesday evening as the Jones Fire grew to 705 acres.

According to the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services, several areas south of the fire that were under evacuation orders are now under evacuation warning only. Approximately 854 residents remain under evacuation orders while 1,153 are under an evacuation warning.

You can learn more about evacuation orders on Nevada County’s dashboard.

As of Wednesday night, the fire had burned 705 acres and is 5% contained. The Jones Fire started early Monday morning due to lightning strikes in an area northwest of Nevada City.

#JonesIncident Jones Bar Road and Newtown Road in Nevada County. Crews continue working into the night to strengthen dozer and hand lines on the fire. pic.twitter.com/jSS7PvnCqQ — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) August 20, 2020

Some homes have been destroyed or damaged in the fire, but Cal Fire has not released any official numbers.