SAN QUENTIN (CBS13) – A California inmate serving time for first-degree murder has died.

Dean E. Dunlap, 61, died on July 29 at an outside hospital, according to a CDCR statement on Wednesday. The official cause of his death is under review.

Dunlap was sentenced to death on April 14, 2006, in San Bernardino County for first-degree murder, the CDCR said. He was admitted into death row 10 days later.

The CDCR said Dunlap has been in the custody of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office on out-to-court status since November 2016.

Prior to his death row sentencing, Dunlap had been convicted of raping, kidnapping, and killing a 9-year-old girl in 1992, according to a 2016 L.A. Times report.