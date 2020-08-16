SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A statewide flex alert is in place until 10 p.m. Wednesday, due to high energy demand brought on by the heatwave.

Starting Sunday, and extending through Wednesday, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day, Californians are asked to limit the use of electricity. Doing so will help avoid power interruptions, according to the California Independent System Operator Corporation (Cal ISO).

Californians are urged to turn off all unnecessary lights, postpone the use of major appliances, and set air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher. They should be prepared for rolling outages during the late afternoons and early evenings through Wednesday because there is insufficient energy to meet the high demand during the heatwave, the corporation says.

They also acknowledge that reducing energy use during the hottest periods of the day could be hard, especially for those working from home or with children schooling at home.

During the period of 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., Californians are urged to do the following:

Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits.

Defer use of major appliances.

Turn off unnecessary lights.

Unplug unused electrical devices.

Close blinds and drapes.

Use fans when possible.

Limit time the refrigerator door is open.

Consumers can also take steps to prepare for the Flex Alert by doing the following before 3 p.m.: