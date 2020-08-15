SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Downtown Sacramento set a new record-high temperature of 111 degrees on Saturday, during what is the biggest heatwave of the year so far in the area.

The National Weather Service said the last time downtown reached 111 degrees was on July 23, 2006, during a record 11-day stretch of triple-digit temperatures.

Downtown Sacramento set a new record for today reaching 111°. The last time this happened was July 23rd, 2006, during the record breaking 11 day consecutive stretch of triple digit temperatures. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/RM0OynUSCI — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 16, 2020

Saturday’s forecast shows Sacramento may experience triple-digit temperatures through at least Friday, with another 111-degree day looming on Tuesday.

The excessive heat the region is experiencing has put a lot of stress on the electrical grid, prompting California ISO to order rolling blackouts to help maintain grid stability.

The first round of rolling blackouts came on Friday evening affecting thousands across the state, including nearby El Dorado County and the Bay Area. A second round was called for on Saturday, impacting customers in San Joaquin County and multiple areas through the Central Valley.