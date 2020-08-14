TURLOCK (CBS13) — With county fairs not happening amid the coronavirus pandemic, at least one Central Valley fairground is trying to make use of their wide-open space for some socially-distant events.

The Stanislaus County Fair says they’ve been working to turn the fairgrounds into a drive-in movie experience.

Organizers say the opening date has been tentatively set for Aug. 20 or Aug. 21. They plan on having weekly Thursday through Sunday showings starting at sundown, with gates opening two hours before so people can park.

Partnering with The Grand Oak Banquet Hall, the plan is to also offer food that guests can even order from an app.

About 300 cars will be able to fit on the grounds, organizers say.

A list of movies that will be shown is expected to be released closer to the opening date.