AUBURN (CBS13) — A 55-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly put the clerk of an Auburn convenience store in a chokehold, stole a bottle of wine, then threatened the deputies who came to take him into custody.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, around 2 a.m. Tuesday, the suspect went into the ampm store along Dry Creek Road and threatened the clerk.

As surveillance video shows, the clerk and the suspect were soon caught in a struggle. The suspect, later identified as 55-year-old Auburn resident Michael Medley, put the clerk in a chokehold at some point during the fight.

After the fight ended, Medley allegedly grabbed a bottle of wine and walked out.

Deputies responded and quickly found Medley still nearby hiding in a bush.

Medley then allegedly threatened to kill the deputies, prompting them to deploy a K9 to help take him into custody.

Medley has since been booked into jail and is facing charges of robbery, threats and resisting a peace officer.