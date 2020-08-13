ELK GROVE (CBS13) – One of the area’s biggest school districts is officially back in session, welcoming back more than 63,000 students to distance learning.

On Thursday, middle school and high school students of the Elk Grove Unified School District had their first day of school.

“Logging in was kind of slow because everybody is trying to log on at the same time,” Alejandra Garcia said.

Some families told CBS13 that they experienced issues, such as alerts of an unknown error, as they signed into their learning portal.

“It was just a little stressful this morning,” Garcia said.

But the district said glitches are normal and to be expected.

“It’s technology. There are glitches here and there, but when you’re on the physical campus there are also disruptions sometimes,” said Xanthi Pinkerton, with Elk Grove Unified.

One parent CBS13 spoke with said she took advantage of the district’s technical assistance Thursday morning.

“I had a little bit of technical difficulty, and I had reached out to someone and she called me right away and she walked me through it,” Jennifer Harrell said of a district employee.

Some students said they’re frustrated school is in session and they still don’t have their textbooks.

“There’s so many students. Some were saying they were waiting for two hours just to get their textbooks,” Garcia said.

At Franklin High School, the principal said textbook pick-up is delayed after the school couldn’t handle processing textbooks for so many students at once.

District leaders said the majority of student textbooks are available online, and even during a normal school year, textbook pick-up is normally done by class, usually about a week after the first day of school.

“It’s vastly different than how we’ve done it when school starts on campus,” Pinkerton said.

Elementary schools in the district started distance learning last week.

CBS13 spoke with some of those students’ parents who said the technology kinks have gone much smoother one week in.