SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert is seeking out people who lived through the time of Golden State Killer/East Area Rapist crimes.

With Joseph DeAngelo – the man who has now pleaded guilty to many of the charges linked to the crime spree – set to be sentenced next week, Schubert’s office announced a push on Tuesday to gather stories from the community about that scary time in Sacramento.

In particular, the DA’s office is seeking out people who lived in the area in the mid-1970s and wants to hear their stories about how the crimes impacted their families. She also wants people to share their feelings about how DeAngelo was arrested – and how they feel now that he has been convicted.

People willing to share their stories are urged to email them to EAR.GSK@sacda.org.

The DA’s office says the stories may be shared publicly, but only initials will be attached.

DeAngelo is set to be sentenced starting on Aug. 18 and ending on Aug. 21. He’s expected to get life in prison without the possibility of parole.